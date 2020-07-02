South Africa: SA Education - a National Reset Is Needed and Mass Internet Access Is the Only Way Forward

analysis

There is a huge digital divide in South Africa that has had a significant impact on education during the pandemic. The adverse effects of the divide are likely to remain a factor in education for the foreseeable future. We need a reset.

In 2015, all United Nations Member States adopted the "Sustainable Development Goals" (SDGs) as "a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030". Many countries, including South Africa, have set targets for each of the 17 SDGs. Goal 4 (referred to as SDG4) deals with quality education.

In summary, it says, "Achieving inclusive and quality education for all reaffirms the belief that education is one of the most powerful and proven vehicles for sustainable development. This goal ensures that all girls and boys complete free primary and secondary schooling by 2030. It also aims to provide equal access to affordable vocational training, to eliminate gender and wealth disparities, and achieve universal access to a quality higher education."

In spite of South Africa having made commitments under SDG4, our education system remains in a very poor state. In February 2020, Amnesty International issued a report titled,...