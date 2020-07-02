Gambia Confirms 2 New COVID-19 Cases

1 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has confirmed two more cases of covid-19, health officials told The Point yesterday.

The latest patients are all Gambians - a 57-year-old man and a 25-year-old man. The former is a deportee from the U.S. and the latter had spent a month in Senegal before returning.

They all came through the Amdalai border on 17 and 27 June respectively.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 95 new positive cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total number of infections to 6,793; 4,431 recovered,112 deaths and 2,249 under treatment.

