South Africa: Police Sergeant Apprehended While Transporting Illicit Cigarettes

press release

The 41 year old police Sergeant stationed at Beitbridge Border Post was apprehended by members of the South African Police Service in Polokwane for allegedly being in possession of illicit cigarettes last night, Tuesday 30 June 2020 at about 22H30 along the N1 road south of Polokwane.

The Police were patrolling along this road near Tweefontein when they stopped a blue Toyota Hilux bakkie driven by the suspect in police uniform.

The vehicle was thoroughly searched and 20 boxes of illicit cigarettes with the estimated value of R350.000-00, were discovered inside the bakkie and confiscated. The member was disarmed and arrested on the spot. The vehicle was also confiscated.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the courageous members who diligently and without fear or favour, performed their policing function regardless of the person they were dealing with. He concluded by urging all members of the South African Police Service to, at all times, maintain discipline and integrity and actively participate in rooting out any corrupt activities wherever they are manifested.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Polokwane magistrate court soon.

The Police investigations investigations are still continuing.