Gambia: Govt Won't Table State of Emergency Before Deputies

1 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Speaker Mariam Jack Dento on Tuesday informed lawmakers that the government will no longer proceed with its motion on the extension of the state of public emergency across the country.

She said in consultation with the Assembly's Business Committee (ABC), the motion would not be tabled as earlier placed on order paper for today.

"Therefore, in accordance with Standing Order 13(1), I hereby adjourn the Assembly until Wednesday 1 July, 2020 for the usual questions and oral answers session with several ministers."

