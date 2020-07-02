Gambia: Minister Kinteh Underscores Role of Women in National Development

The minister for Women, Children and Social Welfare, Fatou Kinteh has underscored the role and contribution of women in national development, stating that the country cannot develop without empowering the women.

Madam Kinteh was speaking on Monday at a joint committee meeting with Public Enterprise Committee (PEC) and the Committee on Health at the National Assembly.

She reminded that the Women Enterprise Fund Bill 2020 is a bill that is to help the women entrepreneurs across the country.

The fund, she said, comes to assist women but without the bill, it would be difficult for women to have access to these funds.

The Bill, she said, is one of the regulations for women to have access to funds and added the European Union promised to give 3 million Euro.

According to her, the government of The Gambia has contributed D6 million to give a helping hand to Gambian women because they've observed that many women have been faced with challenges when it came to accessing loans from banks.

She called on the committee to support the Bill so that women can achieve their objective.