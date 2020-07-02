Gambia: Thieves Vandalise Children's Center

Thieves recently broke into the offices of Bakoteh-based Centre for Street Children and Child Trafficking Studies (CSCACTS), vandalizing cupboards and files in what appeared to be a desperate search for money and items like computers.

According to Mr. Momodou L. Jaiteh, the coordinator of the center, it was on Sunday June 7th that he was informed about the incident. He accordingly instructed his colleagues Sheikh Sarr and Hamid Jallow to report the matter to the nearby Sanchaba police station situated less than 500 meters.

"I wonder why any heartless person or desperate soul would like to do this sort of a thing. Our office facilities including the children's library are meant to help needy children access books and a conducive environment for learning" he remarked.

Mr. Jaiteh said the matter was reported to the police who visited the office and took statements and promised to investigate the matter. But so far, no arrest has been effected up to yesterday. Jaiteh urged members of the police to do more towards curbing banditry and rising crime within their neighbourhood. He called on the government and the center's partners to help in addressing some of their challenges including getting a watchman to beef up security for the office.

Meanwhile, CSCACTS, a non-profit organization dedicated to protect, care, support and provide information through research on vulnerable, trafficked and street children has its offices housed at the Home for the Elderly complex under Social Welfare Department situated in Bakoteh Layout.

Over the years, the center has become a source of hope for many disadvantaged children or children in difficult situations who find shelter at the place. CSCACTS has carried out studies and research programs into several cases of trafficked persons involving children from the sub-region. The center also provided assistance to needy children by giving shoes, learning materials and library facilities among other things to them.

For his part, Sheikh Sarr, the center's logistics officer, also responsible for the children's library and one of the longest serving staff members of the office said though this would be the first time for thieves to break into their offices, he called for help towards hiring proper security service for the place. He urged donors and philanthropic organizations to come forward towards solving that problem as security of the place was among their paramount their concern.