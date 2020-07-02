Sudan: USAid Provides U.S.$20 to Family Support Project

Khartoum — The American aid has provided 20 million dollars for the family support project in Sudan as part of the American pledged support to the government at the Berlin conference, which amounted to 356 million dollars, in addition to in-kind support amounting to 143 thousand dollars provided by the Office of Transitional Initiatives.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, met at his office today, with the American Charge d'Affaires in Khartoum, Brian Shokan and Mrs. Helen Petaki, Director of the USAID Mission, in the presence of Professor Amna Abkar, the Finance Undersecretary, and Dr. Issam Abbas, Director General of the Digital Transformation Agency.

The meeting has discussed the importance of removing the name of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, which has negatively affected the development and economic work in Sudan, and had a great impact on the banking transactions, which greatly affected the progress of the country's economy during the past period, and obstructed the American investments in Sudan.

The meeting also reviewed the family support project and the digital transformation program on which the project depends.

On his part, the Chargé d'Affaires of the American Embassy in Khartoum lauded efforts of the government for economic reforms, and its endeavors to support the families program, which represents 80% and greatly contributes to improving the living of the citizens and rural areas.