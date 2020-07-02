Sudan: Hamdouck Welcomes Al Helou's Extension of Hostilities Cessation

1 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has welcomed the goodwill gesture made by Commander Abdulaziz Al Helou, the head of the Sudan's People Liberation Movement (SPLM) - North, to extend the cessation of hostilities for another seven months.

PM Hamdouk twitted on his Twitter account today that achieving a lasting and just peace in Sudan is a primary goal that comes on top of the transitional government's priorities, for which all costs worth nothing.

The SPLM- North, Abdulaziz Al-Helou had announced a new unilateral extension of the cessation of hostilities for seven months in all areas under the control of the movement, as of today, as a gesture of goodwill towards a peaceful solution to the conflict in Sudan, and in order to give opportunity to the success of the ongoing peace negotiations.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.