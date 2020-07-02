Sudan: Hamdouck Welcomes Al Helou's Extension of Hostilities Cessation

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has welcomed the goodwill gesture made by Commander Abdulaziz Al Helou, the head of the Sudan's People Liberation Movement (SPLM) - North, to extend the cessation of hostilities for another seven months.

PM Hamdouk twitted on his Twitter account today that achieving a lasting and just peace in Sudan is a primary goal that comes on top of the transitional government's priorities, for which all costs worth nothing.

The SPLM- North, Abdulaziz Al-Helou had announced a new unilateral extension of the cessation of hostilities for seven months in all areas under the control of the movement, as of today, as a gesture of goodwill towards a peaceful solution to the conflict in Sudan, and in order to give opportunity to the success of the ongoing peace negotiations.