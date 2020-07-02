Zimbabwe: MPs Recalling, a Strategic Objective - MDC-T

2 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Dr Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has defended its move to recall legislators who pledged their allegiance to the Nelson Chamisa faction saying it is a strategic objective that should not be viewed as vindictive.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House yesterday, MDC-T spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni said they were not cruel.

"We are not vindictive in this whole process. We appreciate that there are some who for some reasons or the other are being threatened. We did not start this movement so that we can fire each other from Parliament

"Our use of this tool of recalling MPs was a strategic objective. I will not go into detail on the strategic objective. We are not using this in a malicious way and you will agree the recalls have been strategic for us as a party," said Phugeni

The MDC has to date recalled 21 legislators saying they had breached party constitution by associating with another political party the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

The Supreme Court ruling nullified Chamisa's elevation to the position of president of the MDC after the death of founding president Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.

The first MDC Alliance members who were recalled are Thabitha Khumalo, Lilian Timveous, Chalton Hwende and Prosper Mutseyami, Amos Chibaya, Happymore Chidziva, Nomathemba Ndlovu, Anna Muyambo, Francesca Ncube, Murisi Zwizwayi, Virginia Muradzikwa, Concilia Majaya and Mucharairwa Mugidho.

Yesterday the guillotine eight senators who are Keresencia Chabuka (Manicaland province), Spiwe Ncube (Bulawayo), Phyllis Ndlovu (Matabeleland North), Meliwe Phuti (Matabeleland South), Gideon Shoko (Bulawayo), Bhebhe Sinamupande (Matabeleland North), Tapfumaneyi Vunganayi (Mashonaland East) and, Hellen Zivira (Bulawayo).

Phugeni said they will recall more legislators and councillors should they continue to defy the party.

