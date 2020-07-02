Ghana: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Now17,741 ... 13,268 Recoveries,112 Deaths

1 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

Ghana's coronavirus (COVID-19) case has increased to 17,741, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated.

This represents a 390 rise in the number of confirmed cases recorded in the country.

At an update in Accra yesterday, Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said, 13,268 persons have recovered from the disease.

The number of deaths has been pegged at 112.

Currently, he noted that there were 24 infected persons in critical and severe conditions with four on ventilators at various centres including the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Ga East Hospital and other locations where critical care was being managed.

The country's present active cases according to Dr Kuma-Aboaggye, stood at 4,361 adding that they were being managed at treatment sites, isolation centres with some under home management based on their condition.

Responding to concerns that the ongoing voters' registration exercise would spur spread of the disease, he said the GHS has deployed health practitioners to ensure strict adherence to the safety protocols at the registration centres.

"We are working with the Electoral Commission as far as the registration is concerned. We are working with them to ensure that the process will be done in a way that will reduce contamination. We have released about 7,000 health personnel to the various districts to ensure that applicants comply with the safety protocols and we will also be engaged in some sensitisation as well," he added.

The Greater Accra leads the regional count with 9,858; Ashanti, 3,615; Western, 1,556; Central, 972; Eastern, 623; Volta, 346; Upper East, 274; Northern, 120 and Oti, 112.

The rest are Western North, 102 and Bono East, 52; Upper West, 40; Savannah, 39; Bono, 18; Ahafo, eight and North East, six.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.