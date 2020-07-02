Ghana: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Now17,741 ... 13,268 Recoveries,112 Deaths

Ghana's coronavirus (COVID-19) case has increased to 17,741, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated.

This represents a 390 rise in the number of confirmed cases recorded in the country.

At an update in Accra yesterday, Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said, 13,268 persons have recovered from the disease.

The number of deaths has been pegged at 112.

Currently, he noted that there were 24 infected persons in critical and severe conditions with four on ventilators at various centres including the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Ga East Hospital and other locations where critical care was being managed.

The country's present active cases according to Dr Kuma-Aboaggye, stood at 4,361 adding that they were being managed at treatment sites, isolation centres with some under home management based on their condition.

Responding to concerns that the ongoing voters' registration exercise would spur spread of the disease, he said the GHS has deployed health practitioners to ensure strict adherence to the safety protocols at the registration centres.

"We are working with the Electoral Commission as far as the registration is concerned. We are working with them to ensure that the process will be done in a way that will reduce contamination. We have released about 7,000 health personnel to the various districts to ensure that applicants comply with the safety protocols and we will also be engaged in some sensitisation as well," he added.

The Greater Accra leads the regional count with 9,858; Ashanti, 3,615; Western, 1,556; Central, 972; Eastern, 623; Volta, 346; Upper East, 274; Northern, 120 and Oti, 112.

The rest are Western North, 102 and Bono East, 52; Upper West, 40; Savannah, 39; Bono, 18; Ahafo, eight and North East, six.