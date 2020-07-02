Zimbabwe: Bring It On - 'Coup Monger' Job Sikhala Dares Muchinguri

2 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Outspoken MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala, recently accused of spreading falsehoods on an impending coup to unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has warned Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri he will not be silenced with mere threats of arrest.

Muchinguri, appearing before the parliamentary portfolio committee on defence Monday, claimed the net was closing in on suspected social media users who were peddling falsehoods that Zimbabwe was on the verge of a military coup.

The arrest threats by the defence minister follow similar warnings made last month against Sikhala by home affairs minister, Kazembe Kazembe.

However, in a statement Wednesday, Sikhala said he was not afraid of arrest as issues raised against him by the government ministers were lies.

"Let me set the record straight from the onset, to Oppah Muchinguri, please bring it on," said Sikhala.

"I am not afraid of the threats because this country can not be governed on the basis of lies and manufacturing of falsehoods against those who are standing against the evils of your government because this country does not belong to anyone's mother.

"I am briefed that the threat by Oppah Muchinguri is targeting at arresting me and (Apostle Talent) Chiwenga as soon as possible. The brief I received which is quite detailed, says, sooner rather than later after our arrest, journalist (Hopewell) Chin'ono will also be immediately nabbed.

"I will not tolerate any persecution on my person anymore. Don't dare again. Like their threat to come and invade my home on the 29th of February 2020 that turned into a nightmare, I have mobilised the entire population to trigger a revolution in the event of carrying out their threat. I am a practical man."

Sikhala said if arrested, his trial for treason early this year at the Masvingo High Court will seem like a "picnic".

"My Masvingo treason trial will be a picnic. This time the wave will be unstoppable. I don't make empty threats. I am not that character. I also urge Apostle Chiwenga to activate his constituency. It's a do or die situation.

"Idiots governing our country should take responsibility for their failures. Trying to use other people as scapegoats is dangerous to its very survival. I have obtained detailed information about all your intentions Oppah Muchinguri. Bring it on."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.