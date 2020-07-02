Zimbabwe: NRZ Weighs Wider Revenue Generation Streams

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is weighing various options of leveraging its vast tracts of land in its property portfolio across the country to widen revenue generation streams.

This was said by Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza after touring some of the pieces of land in the suburbs of Lochnivar and Rugare in Harare yesterday.

He was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry Engineer Amos Marawa, NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha and senior NRZ managers.

"We have a number of properties across the country and we are looking at ways of unlocking value from them," said Minister Matiza. "In some places we might sell, in some we might go for joint ventures, while for some we might lease."