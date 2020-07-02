Zimbabwe: NRZ Weighs Wider Revenue Generation Streams

2 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is weighing various options of leveraging its vast tracts of land in its property portfolio across the country to widen revenue generation streams.

This was said by Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza after touring some of the pieces of land in the suburbs of Lochnivar and Rugare in Harare yesterday.

He was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry Engineer Amos Marawa, NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha and senior NRZ managers.

"We have a number of properties across the country and we are looking at ways of unlocking value from them," said Minister Matiza. "In some places we might sell, in some we might go for joint ventures, while for some we might lease."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.