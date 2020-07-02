Liberia: U.S. Govt Commits to Supporting COVID-19 Response

The U.S. Embassy in Liberia says it is proud to support Liberia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A June 30th release published on the U.S. Embassy website says as a part of the U.S. Government’s assistance to Liberia’s civilian security agencies and Ministry of Justice, the U.S. State Department Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) provided personal protective equipment (PPE), including locally-procured N-95 and other disposable face masks, full-body disposable personal protective suits, alcohol-based sanitizing gel, and disposable medical-grade rubber gloves to the Liberian Joint Security Task Force.

The release says this support will protect security officials who engage with the public and are assigned to quarantine centers and hospitals as they respond to the COVID-19 health emergency that has spread globally.

The INL also donated 40 megaphones, protective covers, and spare batteries to the Liberia National Police, the Liberia Immigration Service, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Liberia National Fire Service, respectively to support efforts of these institutions to inform citizens about the health risks of COVID-19 and best practices to stay safe, and to strengthen the ability of security agencies to communicate with the public.

The PPE and communications items, which are valued at $10,000, were procured through INL's implementing partner Integrated Justice Systems International (IJSI) the release details.