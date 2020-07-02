Sudan: One Dead, Dozens Wounded in Sudan Demos

Khartoum / Kabkabiya — On Tuesday, during massive marches across Sudan calling for peace and development, a protestor was shot dead, and more than 60 were injured.

In several areas in Greater Khartoum, police forces attempted to disperse the demonstrators with tear gas and live bullets. Ali Mohamed (33) was fatally shot in the chest in Omdurman.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Sudan Doctors Central Committee reported that at least 55 people were wounded. Eight of them were injured by bullet. At least 44 others "sustained injuries of varying severity". Some of them were hit by tear gas canisters.

Several people reported that their relatives went missing after the demonstrations. Some families found their missing sons and daughters at the police station of Central Khartoum. Activists said that a large number being held at police stations in Omdurman, according to the Missing Relatives Initiative.

The Initiative said in a statement on Wednesday that a number of missing protestors could not be found in police stations or hospitals.

Shooting

In Kabkabiya in North Darfur, six demonstrators, including two children, were wounded on Tuesday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a listener reported that demonstrators submitted two memoranda to the Kabkabiya locality director containing a package of demands concerning the course of the revolution at national and local level.

After they returned to the crowd, "frictions occurred with the police, who started firing tear gas and then began to shoot", which resulted in wounding of six of the demonstrators.

Radwan Babikr (9), Mohamed Adam (12), Saleh Ahmed (19), Mustafa Osman (21), Haroun Abdelkarim (37), and Abdeljalil Mukhtar (37) were injured. Four of them were transferred to the North Darfur capital El Fasher for specialist treatment.

