Ghana: 'City Has Point to Prove Against Liverpool'

2 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his team has a point to prove against Liverpool today.

City have enjoyed unprecedented domestic success over the last two seasons and despite already losing out on the title to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Guardiola has told his players there is still something to play for at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

"In sport you have to improve every time," Guardiola said at a news conference yesterday.

"We are incredibly satisfied with what we are doing. But for athletes it is never enough. Past is the past. We mention in our soul, our memories, but the show must go on. Some people will say I don't have to show anything. I am completely the opposite. Every time you have to do it again."

With seven games remaining, Liverpool is on course to collect a record points tally and win the title by a huge margin.

But despite the incredible numbers racked up at Anfield, Guardiola said the gap will not be insurmountable next season.

The winger is set to sign for Bayern Munich in a €50 million deal and despite not being available for the German champions until next season, the 24-year-old will not play for City again.

