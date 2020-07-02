Liberia: MoH, USAID Sign U.S.$6.1 Million Agreement to Boost Healthcare in Six Counties

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting quality health care delivery in six counties.

Nimba, Bong, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, and River Gee Counties are expected to benefit, according to the agreement.

The signing of the MOU was made under the Fixed Amount Reimbursement Agreement (FARA) of the Ministry of Health. It supports the implementation of the government's 10 year National Health Policy plan.

Under the US$6.1 million agreement, USAID will reimburse the government for the cost of implementing components of the Essential Package of Health Services that support family planning, maternal and child health, and malaria prevention and treatment.

All six of the beneficial County Health Officers (CHOs) were present for the signing of the agreement.

Speaking at the event, Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah called on the CHOs to work diligently to ensure that resources are managed properly to boost quality health delivery in their respective counties.

She noted that transparency and accountability are the bedrock of the FARA program and expressed hope that the remaining nine counties are included shortly.

The Minister pleaded with USAID for the continuation of its project in the country, which, she said, has made a significant impact on the country's health system.

She pledged President George Manneh Weah's willingness to working with USAID and other friendly partners for the common good of the Liberian people.

Jessica Healey, USAID Health Representative who spoke via video call, thanked the Ministry of Health for the tremendous work in making the partnership a success and pledged USAID's commitment to the project.

Madam Handley praised the six counties for the implementation of US$6.2 million which was signed last year in June and expressed anticipation of effective performances.

In addition to reimbursement, she noted that USAID gives different technical assistance including a small financial package that the county health team can apply to address some challenges encountered in the implementation process.

In separate remarks, CHOs of the six beneficiary counties thanked USAID and the MOH for the continuation of the project and pledged to do all for its successful implementation.