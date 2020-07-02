Liberia: Indicted Senate Secretary Singbeh Discreetly Appears On Court Premises - Granted Bail

2 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Kennedy L. Yangian

Monrovia — Indicted Senate Secretary Nanbolor Singbeh, who has been pursued by court officers with an arrest warrant, on June 29 discreetly showed up at the Temple of Justice.

Singbeh had not been seen since an indictment was released by state prosecutors on June 13. He and 13 other defendants are indicted. They are indicted for economic sabotage, theft of property, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

Court officers who have been in search of Singbeh told FrontPageAfrica on the basis of anonymity that the Senate Secretary could not be arrested because he was under self-quarantine after his principal deputy at the Senate was tested positive for COVID-19.

On June 12, his lawyer filed a US$300,000 insurance bond filed from the Sky Insurance Company to the Clerk of Court office which was accepted promptly to ensure his release on bail.

Singbeh's bail bond, according to court sources, will have to be examined by prosecutors to determine the validity of the bond.

Singbeh and the other defendants were charged after a complaint was filed by two Czech nationals for allegedly taking US$5 million from the company.

The Czech nationals, Pavel Miloschewsky and Martin Miloschewsky, claimed that after expressing interest in the country business sector between June 2013 and July 2019 to establish a firm for the production of crushed rocks and other related activities, they were allegedly defrauded by Singbeh, who had 30 percent share in the company.

According to the indictment, Singbeh designed a fraudulent scheme along with the other Defendants to withdraw US$5M from the company's accounts at Ecobank and Afriland Bank with the aimed of settling salaries and other expenses of the company.

