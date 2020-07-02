Ghana: Euroget Group Donates Ambulance to Govt for COVID-19 Combat

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Euroget Group, Dr Said Darez has donated an ambulance to the government of Ghana to support its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The donation was a redemption of a personal pledge to augment the work of health workers at the Upper West Regional Hospital, Dr Darez said at a short ceremony to present the Nissan Patrol ambulance to the state yesterday in Accra.

"In August 2019 during the commissioning of the Wa Regional Hospital, I announced to donate an ambulance to the people of Wa and I am sure that, this will be good for them to use between Tamale and Wa," Dr Darez stated.

He also disclosed that, the Euroget Group has planned to commission three district hospitals in the country, including, Tepa and Twifo Praso between August and September this year.

Receiving the car on behalf of government, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye expressed appreciation to Dr Darez, indicating that, it would help improve the health condition of the people of Wa.

"On behalf of the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health, I would like to say, thank you," he said.

"This will go a long way to improve the health of the people, and also help in their referrals in between Wa, Tamale and Kumasi and other parts of the region."

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye also used the occasion to call for more partnership between the Euroget Group and government in other sectors of the economy.

"We look forward to further collaboration with you in all areas," he said.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the $52 million 160-bed Upper West Regional Hospital in August 2019 which became operational in January this year.

The hospital was part of the "Ghana Hospital Project" awarded by the Government of Ghana, in 2008, and executed by Euroget De-Invest Group of Egypt.