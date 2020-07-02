Liberia: 'Give Our Money'

-Rep. Kogar Mounts Pressure For County Social Development Funds, Threatens Lawsuit Against GoL

Over the Government of Liberia delay in remitting County Social Development Funds (CSDF) to Nimba County, Representative Samuel Kogar has given one month ultimatum to the government through the Executive Branch to give such money to the county or risks lawsuit.

ArcelorMittal signed 25 years Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) with Liberia for the operations of the Nimba Mountain based in Nimba County.

According to the MDA, Nimba that is hardly affected as a result of the company's operations annually receives US$1.5million, Bong County receives US$500,000 for the passage of the railroad and Grand Bassa County receives US$1million for its port totaling US$3million annually.

The total expected money for the three counties for 25 years is US$75million, which Representative Kogar said will be used to drive the community development projects that will uplift and improve the lives of the local people.

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf upon taking office in 2006 saw the need to ensure all counties initiate their own development activities.

Since then, each county has been allotted US$200,000.00 annually for development activities.

The County Development Fund (CDF) and Social Development Fund (SDF) had since been combined making it CSDF.

Rep. Kogar said the annual US$200,000.00 from the Liberian Government and the SDF are not forthcoming to undertake some developmental initiatives in the county.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, if the CSDF US$6million owed the county is not paid within one month, the county will take legal action against the George Weah led government.

In a communication written to the plenary of the House of Representatives, Representative Kogar reminded his colleagues that the government of Liberia hasn't pay the county since 2017.

He bragged that Nimba County is the oasis of highest revenue generation for national government.

"Depriving the county of its legitimate shares of CSDF is not only creating a dent on the social contract between us and their constituents and by extension a disservice to Nimba to the Nimba people," he said.

Based on the communication from the Nimba lawmaker, the plenary of that body agreed that the Minister of Finance and Development Planning be made to appear today Thursday, July 2, 2020 to give an account of the money in question.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.