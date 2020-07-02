Liberia: 'Tasteless Action'

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has described as 'singular and tasteless action', President George Weah's decision against former Deputy Commerce Minister for Small Business Management, Jamima Wolokollie.

In his official Facebook post following the dismissal of Madam Wolokollie on June 30, 2020, Senator Dillon said "to dismiss Madam Jamima Wolokollie runs contrary to what we (men) preach about encouraging more women participation into national leadership. It has the propensity to discourage other females from coming upfront."

"Claiming to be a Feminist-in-Chief and yet dismissing a female for expressing her aspirations to seek an elective office and displeasure over national issues says a lot about intolerance," Senator Dillon said in a Facebook post.

Article 54 (a) gives the President of Liberia the power to appoint cabinet ministers, deputy and assistant cabinet ministers and Article 56 also said they shall hold their offices at the pleasure of the president.

However, the Montserrado County lawmaker further said "I seriously frown on her dismissal, even though I am aware that she served at the pleasure of the President. I hold that President George Weah has yet again exhibited his lack of tolerance for critical views and exposed his hypocrisy about being a "Feminist-in-Chief."

President Weah dismissed with immediate effect Deputy Commerce Minister, Jamima Wolokollie on June 30, 2020.

According to the Executive Mansion, President Weah's decision follows a string of actions incompatible with Deputy Minister Wolokollie's status as a senior government official.

Prior to her dismissal, the former Deputy Commerce Minister was suspended by the President for 'insubordination and unprofessionalism.'

Madam Wolokollie has since declared her aspirations to contest in the impending December 2020 senatorial elections for Montserrado County.

Appearing on Sky and Okay FMs recently, Madam Wolokollie was very vocal against executives of her party, the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), citing lack of trust, lapses ahead of the party's primaries slated for July 15-30, 2020.

She had earlier said that though she is a CDCian, she carries a different and better vision for the county.

Madam Wolokollie immediately following her dismissal took to her official Facebook page and reacted by saying "If by expressing my views about the wrongs within our party, Congress for Democratic Change, has warrant my dismissal, then so be it. I have no regret."

It was reported late Wednesday evening that she has been expelled from the ruling CDC as partisan.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.