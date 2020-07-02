Rwanda: Kagere Eyes Local Double With Simba

30 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda international Meddie Kagere has tipped Simba SC for a local double this season after inspiring his side to the Tanzania Premier League title over the weekend.

Regional giants Simba were confirmed as Tanzania champions for the 2019-20 season on Sunday after a goalless draw with Tz Prisons.

Simba face holders Azam in the Tanzania FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday afternoon.

"We are not relaxing until we win the FA Cup as well, we are serious about this season's double. The fixture against Azam is a tough one, we are going to fight with all we got for victory," he told Times Sport in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Kagere, 33, joined the 21-time Tanzanian champions from Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in 2018 and has since scored 54 goals from 87 appearances.

Kagere is the club's top-scorer with 20 league goals this season.

The marksman has recently been linked with a move away from Simba but the club management has consistently dismissed the reports as distractions.

It will, however, be interesting to see how the development pans out with a number of big African clubs eager to secure his signature as well as some solid interest from European sides.

