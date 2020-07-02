Kenya: Macharia's Term as TSC Boss Ends as KNUT Picks Assistant Secretary

30 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Muchunguh and Faith Nyamai

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia's term officially ended Tuesday, although there has been no communication regarding her reappointment or hiring of a new boss.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has not gazetted the reappointment of Ms Macharia and the process of appointing a new TSC CEO has not been started. "I'm not aware of any communication regarding her fate, unless this was made directly to her," a well-placed source at the commission told the Nation.

"If her term was not to be renewed, there would have been an advertisement for the position three months ago," said the source.

This has prompted the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to push for a competitive recruitment process.

LSK president Nelson Havi has written to Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki on the issue.

"The information we have is that there are plans to renew her five-year contract for a further five years without subjecting the position to a competitive recruitment process," reads the letter dated June 29.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has appointed Mr Clement Gicharu Gitau (above) as the new assistant secretary-general.

Mr Gitau is replacing Mr Clement Omollo, who was expected to retire yesterday after attaining the age of 60 years.

Before his appointment, Mr Gitau was the Knut Kiambu East branch secretary since 2006 and the longest-serving official in Central region.

He was nominated as the assistant secretary-general on June 8 by Knut Central Council through a letter by chairman John Macharia.

"Please note that it has always been the desire of the National Executive Council to ensure that the Central region is represented in the national steering committee as has always been the tradition, until December 14,2018, when the region lost their seat to Nyanza region," reads the letter dated June 24.

The letter stated he will work with Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion and other steering committee members.

Born in June 1965, Mr Gitau went to Lioki Primary before proceeding to St Joseph High Githunguri for his O-levels and Upper Hill School Nairobi for his A-levels. He proceeded to St John's Teachers College Kilimambogo and the University of Nairobi, where he studied for a Bachelor of Education (Arts).

He also holds a diploma in Administrative Management from UNISA.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

