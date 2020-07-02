Ghana: Citizenry Advised to Desist From Threatening Govt Appointees

The Ga Dangme Global Support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a group of the party's loyalists, has asked the public to desist from threatening the life of the Electoral Commissioner (EC), Jean Mensa and other government appointees.

It described as unwarranted the recent threat on Mrs Mensa's life by Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei, and urged the police to ensure that justice prevailed.

In a release signed by the Convener of the group, Nii Agbo Nartey, said the group noted with sadness and regret, the recent spate of attacks on the person and integrity of the EC boss, an illustrious daughter of Ga Dangme, over concerns being expressed about the compilation of the new voters' register.

"We have noticed with sadness and regret, recent spate of attacks on the person and integrity of Mrs Mensa, an illustrious daughter of Ga Dangme, over concerns being expressed about revision of voters register.

"Whilst we respect legitimate rights of individuals and groups to air their views over the issue, we find it absolutely deplorable and reprehensible the person and integrity of the EC boss was attacked, ridiculed, vilified and maligned in such manner.

"We feel concerned and alarmed an important national debate such as this has been turned into crass and vile campaign with unnecessary threats being issued against the person and integrity of Mrs Mensa, which does not augur well for best interest of governance and democratic culture we are seeking to build in our motherland.

"We appeal to the citizenry to desist from vitriolic attacks on government appointees henceforth, in the interest of Ga Dangmes, we will not sit aloof and watch people tarnish hard earned reputation of such personalities who serve as role models in society.

"We wish to state categorically Ga Dangmes will not tolerate such irresponsible threats and defamation of character projected on government appointees with hard won reputation, so the public must exercise restraint in their utterances and respectfully ask the government to continue to ensure the person and character of Mrs Mensa and other government appointees was adequately protected at all times.

"The group commends the EC boss for displaying maturity and good sense of leadership in handling issues in interest of democracy and we will continue to support and assist her and others to succeed," the release said.