Africa: CHAN, Afcon Finals Moved By One Year Due to COVID-19

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the postponement of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and major changes for the current Champions League and Confederation Cup campaigns.

The women's version of the AFCON this year has been cancelled.

During the online CAF executive committee meeting held on Tuesday, the leaders of the African continent came to the decision for drastic changes in response to the coronavirus crisis on the continent.

Starting with AFCON 2021 in Cameroon, CAF President Ahmed Ahmed announced that the tournament will be moved to January 2022, while the African Nations Championship (CHAN) will be played out in January 2021.

Rwanda secured a ticket to the 6th CHAN finals tournament last October after edging Ethiopia 2-1 over two legs in the Cecafa region qualifiers. Come next January, the national team will be making its fourth appearance - and third in a row - in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Amavubi have lost their first two Group F matches against Mozambique and Cameroon in the qualifiers for the AFCON finals.

Major chances in club competitions

As the African football governing body races to complete the coronavirus-hit season, the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup will not be contested over legs - home and away fixtures - this year.

Moroccan sides Raja Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca as well as Egypt's Al Ahly and Zamalek will vie for spots in the final of the continent's elite club competition in Cameroon in September, while the Confederation Cup's last four will be hosted in Morocco.