Ghana: Prudential Bank Donates Gh¢ 100,000 to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research

Prudential Bank Limited has supported the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) with GH¢100,000.00 as part of the Bank's ongoing support for the fight against COVID-19.

The NMIMR is the leading institution in Ghana mandated to carry out testing, contact tracing and diagnostic confirmation of COVID-19.

At a short ceremony held at the institute's premises to present the cheque, Mr John Addo, managing director of the bank said that the donation is in recognition of NMIMR's frontline role in the fight against the pandemic and to support the institute to discharge its mandate effectively.

He stated that in addition to the donation to Noguchi, the Bank has made donations to the Ghana Bankers Association, COVID Trust Fund, and some other relevant institutions combating the spread of the disease.

He further added that the Bank has to date spent over GH¢ 1 million on the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Theodore Ahuno, Administrator, NMIMR receiving the cheque expressed appreciation to the bank for the support. He said the Institution needed such support in the fight against the disease.

The NMIMR, he said was set up in 1979 as a semi-autonomous institute of the University and is the leading biomedical research facility in Ghana.

The institute was built by the Government of Japan and donated to the Government and people of Ghana in honour of the distinguished Japanese researcher, Dr Hideyo Noguchi, who researched into yellow fever in Ghana and died from the disease in the country in 1928.