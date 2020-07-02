Ghana: We'll Prosecute Anyone Who Guarantees for More Than 10 Applicants - EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will prosecute any individual who guarantees for more than 10 applicants in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

A statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by Sylvia Annoh, Acting Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, said the act was an electoral offence which comes with consequences.

It noted that the guarantor system was capable of picking guarantors who guarantee for more than 10 applicants.

Responding to a viral audio on the guarantor system by a man who introduced himself as Mckenzie, the EC said, the information being spread was false and should be completely disregarded.

It explained that the system in place was not based on Algorithm Mathematics as it was being alleged and neither does the system have a vault called Non Verifiable Names.

"These terms are alien and completely unknown to the Electoral Commission's systems and asked the public to overlook it," it added.

The EC urged the public to refer to its news and information portals for credible information regarding the registration exercise.

"We encourage the public to be circumspect and assist the EC to deliver a credible register by being vigilant and ensuring that fake news is not spread," the statement noted.

The compilation of a new voters register by the Electoral Commission (EC) commenced on Tuesday across all the districts in the country.

The exercise, expected to last for 38 days, is projected to capture the biometric data of about 17 million Ghanaians eligible to vote.

For the first time, the exercise which is being held in clusters would be followed with a three-day mop-up to enable all persons who could not partake in the current one to register.