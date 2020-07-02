Nigeria: Customs Generates N1.1 Billion From Undervalued Goods in 190 Days

Lagos — The Nigeria Customs Special Strike force in Zone 'A' has raised a Debit Notes (DN) worth more than N1.104 billion from importers of cargo that pays lesser Customs duties to the federal government in the last six months (January to June).

The amount was generated from importers who have paid lesser duties across the six area commands of the service in the South West.

The Co-coordinator of the Strike force, Assistant Comptroller, Abba Kakudi in a statement said in spite of COVID-19 pandemic, which affected movement of goods, the Strike force team were able to raise Debit Note to the tune of N1.104 billion.

The details of the seizures include; 1000 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice with the Duty Payment Value (DPV) 13.252 million, 10 Tokunbo vehicles with DPV N31.184 million and 30 bales of second hand clothing with DPV of N2.160 million. It is important to say that in order to help the economy to grow, there is no need to import what we can produce here in Nigeria or bring in prohibited items."

He therefore appealed to those who believe that smuggling is very lucrative to desist from it as Customs officers are always a step above them in all their plots and strategies, saying that a smugglers is an economic saboteur and such trade cannot be the best means of livelihood due to inherent dangers as well as loses to those behind it.