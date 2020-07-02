Uganda: Former Express Captain Deal With Vipers Under Protest

His arrival brings to an end transfer speculation that has linked him to various clubs before finally agreeing to terms with Vipers, declared the 2019/2020 league champions on their website.

And within moments Express chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka had issued a rejoinder on Twitter.

"@ExpressFCUganda, with (a) valid contract, has not released or transferred @GDissan. This has not come as a surprise to us!! While we respect his wish to leave, the club has rights which @VipersSC is aware of. We intend to enforce them using all the legal avenues available to us."

Prior to Disan Galiwango's unveiling via video on a four-year contract by Vipers, the defender had been a long-standing subject of a move to KCCA.

KCCA's sustained attempt to exploit the player's supposed expiring contract had been thwarted by Express when the Red Eagles cleverly committed Galiwango to a written agreement in November last year to extend his stay at Wankulukuku for two years.

Actually, both player and club had to issue a statement recently confirming Galiwango would stay, only for Vipers to emerge from obscurity. Just like he told KCCA, who were willing to pay back Express the Shs15m they gave Galiwango, 22, to sign that extension agreement last November, chairman Kiwanuka assured Vipers they had to transact business on their terms if any deal was to be done.

But it turns out that when the two clubs failed to agree, coach Fred Kajoba's men waited until after June 30, when Galiwango's old contract would run out, to announce him as their player.

Back story, and how does this end?

Daily Monitor understands that in January, after realising that Galiwango's contract was expiring in under six months, Express intensified negotiations to effect the November agreement with the player.

Around February/March, chairman Kiwanuka is said to have called the boy into his office and asked him why he was not extending his contract as earlier agreed. Galiwango again expressed desire to stay but for some reason could not sign the real contract he committed to in November.

About the same time, then CEO Hamza Jjunju left his position as negotiations with the player stalled, with some at the club blaming him for the stalling.

The more KCCA intensified the interest the more Express held onto that pre-contract extension agreement, which addendum was attached to Galiwango's old contract.

Ali Mwebe, the former Fufa Competitions Committee Director, told Daily Monitor that "Yes addendums can be binding for as long as both parties have agreed and signed. Only a few things in the contract might change, like monetary gains and bonuses, for example."

The weak point in Express' case - which CEO Isaac Mwesigwa confirmed was lodged at Fufa two weeks ago, is, however, that the player received the money for that pre-contract extension agreement in November in cash, and from an individual (club chairman), and not from the club account. Fufa's Mwebe agrees "That is where it could get complicated. Should the case go to the Fufa Player Status Committee," said Mwebe, "Bank proof of payment by the club account will be asked. If no bank proof, the player could even deny."

But CEO Mwesigwa is confident. "The player signed, and has been earning a salary of the improved offer captured in that pre-contract extension agreement," he said.

Mwebe says that "If the player indeed appended his signature on the agreement, then there is consent. Players sign pre-contracts." Express' Mwesigwa insists "he will not play for Vipers until they give us what we want."