Kenya: Odinga Promises to Be Back to Politics Soon

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has been discharged from a hospital in the United Arab Emirates and promised a return to the political scene soon.

Mr Odinga, while speaking in a video clip posted on Twitter by his daughter Winnie Odinga Wednesday, said he felt "very strong and rejuvenated".

And in what could suggest the former Prime Minister was preparing to embark on the rigorous politics in the country, Mr Odinga said: "I feel really great to be out of hospital and I'll be doing my usual jigs very soon."

Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta are set to receive the final report of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and embark on the process for its implementation.

The ODM leader had promised Kenyans to brace for a referendum as the way to ensure full implementation of the report's recommendations.

In the clip, Mr Odinga thanked Kenyans for their messages of goodwill.

"I want to thank all my friends, my supporters and all our youths who have sent me so many messages of goodwill. It has just been amazing and so wonderful and makes me recover so fast, that's why I am up and about right now," he said.

As an indication that Mr Odinga was ready for his political assignments, his daughter Winnie said he is "back and ready for the game."

Mr Odinga's son, Raila Junior, said his father was out of hospital but was still recuperating outside the country.

"To those who have constantly been inquiring and sending messages of goodwill for Jakom, he is recovering well outside the country," he posted on his Twitter account yesterday.

Mr Odinga's hospitalisation was first confirmed by his elder brother Dr Oburu Oginga last week, ending days of speculation on his whereabouts.

"Jakom (Raila) is out of the country for a minor surgical operation on his back. It is not a serious health issue, but just a minor one. So, he's okay," Dr Oginga said.

The East African Legislative Assembly member, revealed that Mr Odinga, 75, was admitted at a German hospital in Dubai.

Without disclosing the name of the facility, Dr Oginga said: "The Germans have a good hospital facility in the Arabian country where he's being monitored."

Last Friday, ODM Deputy Party Leader Hassan Joho also revealed that he had spoken to Mr Odinga and that he was progressing well after the procedure.

"... So as a people, and more importantly the fraternity of the Orange Democratic Movement, we continue to pray for him as our leader. I have no doubt that within the shortest time possible Baba will be back in Kenya," the Mombasa Governor said.

The International Patient Relations Supervisor at the Saudi German Hospital Dubai, Ms Semira Dikbas did not, however, reveal when the surgery was conducted and when Mr Odinga was discharged from hospital.

"Due the high confidentiality we cannot give any reply," Ms Dikbas told the Nation.