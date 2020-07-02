South Africa: Parkview SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

2 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Parkview police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid- 19.

The Community Service Center will be operating from back building which is Detective's Office in the same yard.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all complaints and emergencies that needs to be attended by Parkview police station.

The telephone lines at Parkview police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will he informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The Station Commander can be contacted on 071-111-8710

Duty officer on 079-899-4304.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.