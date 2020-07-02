South Africa: Parkview SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Parkview police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid- 19.

The Community Service Center will be operating from back building which is Detective's Office in the same yard.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all complaints and emergencies that needs to be attended by Parkview police station.

The telephone lines at Parkview police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will he informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The Station Commander can be contacted on 071-111-8710

Duty officer on 079-899-4304.