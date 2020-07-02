South Africa: President to Visit Mpumalanga to Assess COVID-19 Readiness

2 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As part of his COVID-19 readiness oversight visits, President Cyril Ramaphosa will head to Mpumalanga on Friday to assess the province's response to the pandemic.

The President will visit the Ehlanzeni District Municipality to assess Mpumalanga's preparations.

The visit follows the President's oversight visits to Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape to evaluate the fight against COVID-19.

Mpumalanga province currently accounts for 0.8 percent of infections nationally.

President Ramaphosa will commence his visit by receiving a presentation from the Provincial Command Council on the province's COVID-19 response strategy.

He will then proceed to the Cyril Clarke Secondary School to monitor progress made in managing the impact and spread of the virus in schools.

The visit will culminate in a visit to the Rob Ferreira Hospital as a designated hospital for managing the COVID-19 cases.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane on his inspection of COVID-19 facilities.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.