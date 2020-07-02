South Africa: Pair Arrested in the Rekgonne Community Projects Investigations

press release

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations welcomed the arrest of two suspects in an operation early this morning for corruption, fraud and money laundering of over R244 million.

The allegations in the matter relate to the company known Superior Quality Trading which also trades as Rekgonne Community Projects, of which a criminal case was opened by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. During the investigations of the Estina case it was discovered that there were irregularities in the financial flow analysis of certain an account. Large amounts of money reported to have deposited into a bank account belonging to the former Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In June 2014, Rekgonne Community Projects entered into an agreement with the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to implement all projects on behalf of the department for a period of two years. During January 2012 to 1 December 2016, the Department is said to have paid over R244 million to Rekgonne Community Projects

The suspects, 55 years sole director in the company, 49-years-old former Chief Financial Officer in the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development who received a gratification of over R260 000 and Superior Quality Trading which is trading as Rekgonne Community Projects are expected to appear in Bloemfontein Regional court on the 3 July 2020.

The National Head of the Hawks Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya applauded the investigation team for the breakthrough on the arrests. "All those who involve themselves in looting state resources shall be secured before courts to account for their roles in looting the taxpayer's money" said Dr Godfrey Lebeya.