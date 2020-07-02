South Africa: COVID-19 Case At Witbank Police Station

press release

All communities serviced by the Witbank police station are advised that this police station has been temporarily closed due to one of its members, working at the Detective environment tested positive for the Covid-19 virus today, Thursday, 02 July 2020.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at the Methodist Church premises at number 1 Loui Street, Witbank, which is not far from the police station for the convince of the community.

To access the station, the community can call 0825656644 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended.

The telephone lines at Witbank police station community service centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Saturday, 04 July 2020.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Acting Station Commander Brigadier Sifiso Cele can also be contacted at: 082 443 7373.