Liberia: Dillon Writes Against Lawlessness

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon writes Plenary of the Liberian Senate over alarming rate of lawlessness in the country especially, by officers of the Liberia National Police that are responsible to protect lives and property.

In his communication to Plenary on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Sen. Dillon draws the Senate's attention to the recent killing of two women by police officers, noting that one was killed for not wearing a nose mask, while the other was shot for violating the 6 PM curfew in Monrovia.

He also details in his communication that hot water was poured on a three-year-old boy in West Point Township by a police officer, which subsequently led to the child's death, saying that nothing has yet been done. Dillon adds that in Todee District#1, Montserrado County, a 13-year-old lad was shot by an officer some time ago.

He laments that the alarming rate of lawlessness in the country is happening daily and the Liberian Senate needs to intervene to come to the aid of the Liberian people. Therefore, he urges the Senate to summon the security apparatus for questioning. Meanwhile, the senator's communication has been sent to the Senate committee on National Defense, mandating it to report to Plenary within a week.

Senator Henrique Togba of Bong County stresses that the committee should investigate if officers of the Liberia National Police are undergoing drug test because he notes that most of their actions are influenced by drugs or alcohol.

At the same time, in his second communication to Plenary, Senator Dillon urges the Senate to summon authorities of the National Disaster Management and the Liberia National Fire Service. He recalls that recently, flood and rainstorm have damaged lives and properties as well. He points out that the National Disaster Management has not intervened in those cases, noting that its office is meant for such cases.

Senator Jonathan Kaipay of Grand Bassa County made a motion for the communication to be accepted and that the relevant authorities should be summoned for comment. The Liberia National Police (LNP) has charged one of its officers from the elite force Emergency Response Unit (ERU), James E. Dumo for recklessly murdering victim Mildred KumbaTamba with his assigned police service pistol early Saturday morning, 27 June in Paynesville.

Defendant Dumo who has been disrobed from the police force due to the incident was submitted before the Monrovia City Court Tuesday, 30 June with a charge sheet alleging that without being exposed to any imminent threat or danger, he pulled out his assigned pistol and discharged it.

According to police, the bullet ricocheted when it hit the edge of the concrete sidewalk at View Point Community in Paynesville, penetrated victim Mildread's forehead and resulted in her death. Victim Mildred was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on call at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital and subsequently deposited at the Abraham Robert Funeral Home for preservation.

Although defendant Dumo legally possessed the gun, police say, however, that he failed to abide by the safety guidelines or the four candid rules governing the use of firearm.