South Africa: Midrand Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Midrand police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for the decontamination after one of its members tested positive for COVID -19.

Alternatively the community will be assisted at the container in the same yard of the police station

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Midrand police station

The telephone lines at Midrand police station community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing the decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconveniences that may arise from this.