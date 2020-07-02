Uganda: Entebbe Mayor Asks Government to Compensate Namiiro Wetland Encroachers

2 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Eve Muganga

Entebbe municipality mayor Vincent Kayanja De Paul has asked government to compensate encroachers of Namiiro wetland in Lugonjo- Nakiwogo village in Entebbe Municipality as eviction looms.

Mr Kayanja, in a letter dated June 30, 2020 addressed to the minister of water and environment indicated that settlements including construction in Namiiro swamp began in 2001 to date.

Entebbe municipality, Ministry of lands and National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) have since 2001 been silent as the settlement of over 1,200 households happens under their watch.

However, Mr Kayanja's letter states that the caution, sensitization and awareness campaigns were undertaken in 2018 and several community meetings were held to educate and inform the settlers about the need to preserve the wetlands and also the NEMA Act of 1995.

"I strongly believe that as the local Authority, we failed to do our part. As ministry of water and NEMA, you also didn't reach out and guide in spite of having total knowledge of the Environmental laws that came into effect in 1995," Mr Kayanja writes.

The letter added that " with the above background in mind and aware of Covid-19 lockdown and its accompanying negative economic and social challenges, we are making the following to the Ministry of Water and Environment plus it's enforcement agencies that the eviction will cause a lot of insecurity and instability in Entebbe because it impacts on the livelihoods of over 4000 people."

Mr Nicholas Magara, the coordinator of wetlands in central region under the Ministry of Water and Environment said the encroachers were served with an Environmental Restoration Order which the final document is warning them to vacate so that the wetland can be restored.

He also said there would be no compensation for the encroachers since they settled there illegally.

"If anyone occupied before the Nema Act of 1995 and has a land tittle then that person will be compensated but if they occupied after the Nema Act then no compensation will be effected and all the land titles will be cancelled," Mr Magara said.

Namiiro is one of the few remaining wetlands in Entebbe. Other wetlands that have been heavily degraded include: Mabamba, Nambigirwa, Lutembe and Nagadya wetlands.On Monday NEMA demolished Kyengeza Munyonyo market in Makindye Division, Kampala.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.