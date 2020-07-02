Gambia: What Is Next for Gambian Football After State of Emergency Ends?

What is next for Gambian football after the last twenty-one days of state of public emergency ended yesterday?

Gambia Football Federation (GFF) declared its 2019-2020 league campaign null and void in May 2020 following the extension of state of public emergency by President Adama Barrow in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The wet season biggest football jamboree (Nawettan) normally begins in July every year but Covid-19 spate delay the annual football championship. Nawettan football attracts more spectators, ambiance and revenue than the country's Division One and Two competitions.

Meanwhile, divisional league clubs coaches use nawettan to scout good players for their respective clubs.