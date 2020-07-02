Gambia: What Is Next for Gambian Football After State of Emergency Ends?

2 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

What is next for Gambian football after the last twenty-one days of state of public emergency ended yesterday?

Gambia Football Federation (GFF) declared its 2019-2020 league campaign null and void in May 2020 following the extension of state of public emergency by President Adama Barrow in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The wet season biggest football jamboree (Nawettan) normally begins in July every year but Covid-19 spate delay the annual football championship. Nawettan football attracts more spectators, ambiance and revenue than the country's Division One and Two competitions.

Meanwhile, divisional league clubs coaches use nawettan to scout good players for their respective clubs.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.