Gambia: Japanese Rice Aid to Support NDP Priorities

2 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 29th June 2020 - The Office of the President informs the public that the Government of Japan has donated 115,956 bags of rice to The Gambia.

The ship has docked at The Gambia Ports Authority.

The Office of the President in consultation with the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance and Economic Affairs has decided to conduct the sale of the rice at the Ports. No single buyer will be allowed to purchase more than five thousand (5,000) bags. The price for a 30 kilograms bag of rice is pegged at four hundred and fifty Dalasis (D450) only.

Interested buyers are invited to contact the Accountant Generals office, where they will be given an invoice and an account number to make all payments before collecting the rice. It has been agreed with the Japanese Government that the proceeds will be deposited in a special account at the Central Bank of The Gambia to support the government in its NDP priority areas.

The public is hereby informed that it is strictly forbidden to sell the rice outside The Gambia. The price to the consumers should not be more than five hundred and fifty Dalasis (D550) per bag.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Evictions Amid South African Lockdown in Focus After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.