Gambia: Senegalese National Arraigned for Allegedly Attempting to Commit Unnatural Offence

A Senegalese national was yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Jallow of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court for allegedly attempting to commit unnatural offence, contrary to Section 145 of the Criminal Code.

According to the bill of indictment presented by Sub-Inspector Jallow on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Mustapha Jai, sometime in the month of June, 2020, at Kololi and diverse places within the jurisdiction of the court, in the Republic of The Gambia, attempted to have unnatural sex with one Hamza Jah by undressing himself and asked him to also undress which resulted in a scuffle between the two.

Mustapha Jai denied any wrongdoing. He was subsequently granted bail with three Gambian sureties who must swear to an affidavit of means with reachable addresses. They should also deposit their ID cards to the registrar of the court.

If the accused is unable to fulfill the bail conditions, he should be in police custody. Sub-Inspector Jallow is expected to make a line-up of his witnesses on the 29th July, 2020, to tell the court what they know about the matter.