Gambia: Senegal to Import 800,000 Rams Ahead of 'Tobaski'

Senegal is set to import 800, 000 rams from neighbouring countries for the Ei-dul Adha, an annual Muslim feast locally called 'Tobaski', which is just a month ahead, the Senegalese media reported yesterday, quoting a press release from the government.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 132 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 6, 545; 116 deaths and 2, 263 under treatment.

At least 6 female nurses from Serign Abdoul Aziz hospital in Tivaoune have tested positive for the virus.