Gambia: 7 Nigerians, 4 Gambians Arrested With Suspected Cocaine

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) have arrested seven Nigerians and four Gambians in the Kanifing Municipality with suspected cocaine; The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspects are currently under the custody of the narcotic officers as investigation into the matters continues. A source who is familiar with the matter and spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity confirmed the development to The Point.

DLEAG, our source went on, are working 24 hours in ensuring that the country is free from drug related and other organised crimes. "I can tell you that Gambia narcotic officers are not leaving any stone unturned in their quest of making the country free from illicit drugs among others."

Ousman Saidybah, the spokesperson of the DLEAG who was later contacted for comments, confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspects.

"They were arrested for suspicion of dealing on prohibited drugs; cocaine, and are presently in custody while investigation into the matter continues."

The DLEAG PRO said weighing is yet to be conducted but the quantity is suspected to be more than 60 grams of suspected cocaine.

Similarly, he said, two other Nigerians and three Gambians were arrested with 57 grams 600 miligrams of cocaine at Westfield. In another case, Saidybah went on, two Nigerians were arrested with 55 gram 700mg of cocaine and three Gambians with 1gram 900mg of suspected cocaine.

In a similar but separate development, he said, two people are also in custody on suspicion of drug related offences. "They were arrested in Banjul and Tallinding respectively with 12 gram 600mg and three pellets of suspected cocaine. Narcotic agents are probing the matter as it's still an active investigation," he told The Point.

Drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking, among others, he stated, have enormous negative impact on youth, and the society, saying we need to work collectively in stamping the menace out of our country.

The agency, he said, has demonstrated its commitment to make the fight against illicit trafficking and transnational organised crime a priority.