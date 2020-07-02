Mauritius: World Bank Classifies Mauritius As High-Income Country

Walter Schärer/Wikimedia Commons
Tamarina Golf Course, Mauritius.
2 July 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The World Bank has classified Mauritius as a high-income country for the first time, joining Seychelles as the second high-income economy in Africa. The institution classifies the world's economies into four income groups- high, upper-middle, lower-middle, and low. This is based on Gross National Income (GNI) per capita (current US$), calculated using the Atlas method. The classification is updated each year on the first of July based on the previous year's national account information and using data provided by Statistics Mauritius for 2019.

Mr Erik von Uexküll, World Bank Country Representative for Mauritius underlined that it is important to note that this classification is done over 2019 data and thus does not yet reflect the economic impact of Covid-19.

He further pointed out that it is possible that a strong recession this year due to Covid-19 would cause Mauritius to temporarily return to upper-middle income level next year once the 2020 data is considered.

He underpinned that in a longer-term perspective, this is a great achievement that reflects the efforts and dedication of generations of Mauritians to build a better future for their children. He also congratulated the people of Mauritius for reaching this milestone.

According to the figures released by the World Bank, Mauritius' GNI per capita for 2019 is US$ 12,740, a 3.5 percent increase over the 2018 figure. The annually adjusted high-income threshold is now at US$ 12,535.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.