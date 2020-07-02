Mauritius: Wreath-Laying Ceremony to Mark International Day of Cooperatives 2020

2 July 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A wreath-laying ceremony to mark the International Day of Cooperatives 2020 was held, this morning, at the Cooperative Monument in the Jardin de la Compagnie, Port Louis. The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, and the Chairman of the Mauritius Cooperative Alliance, Mr Kona Daramraj, were present.

In a statement, Minister Bholah said that the ceremony lies in the context of the International Day of Cooperatives which will be celebrated on 4 July 2020 at the National Cooperative College, Terre Rouge. He acknowledged the significant role played by cooperatives in ensuring food security especially in the wake of Covid-19 while adding that the sector is called upon to have a bright future.

For his part, Mr Daramraj highlighted that the wreath-laying ceremony is a symbolical gesture towards former cooperators. Speaking about the advantages of cooperatives, he underlined that they exist and operate for the benefit of their patron members. Cooperative members, he said, also have a voice in the management of the organisation, and, therefore offer the kind of service they want.

International Day of Cooperatives 2020

The International Day of Cooperatives is an annual celebration of the cooperative movement observed on the first Saturday of July.

The theme this year as proclaimed by the International Cooperative Alliance is "Cooperatives for climate action". The theme was chosen to support Sustainable Development Goal 13 on Climate Action. The focus will be on the contribution of cooperatives to combating climate change, which is one of the most severe challenges facing our planet during the 21st century.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.