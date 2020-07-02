Mauritius: Wreath-Laying Ceremony to Mark International Day of Cooperatives 2020

press release

A wreath-laying ceremony to mark the International Day of Cooperatives 2020 was held, this morning, at the Cooperative Monument in the Jardin de la Compagnie, Port Louis. The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, and the Chairman of the Mauritius Cooperative Alliance, Mr Kona Daramraj, were present.

In a statement, Minister Bholah said that the ceremony lies in the context of the International Day of Cooperatives which will be celebrated on 4 July 2020 at the National Cooperative College, Terre Rouge. He acknowledged the significant role played by cooperatives in ensuring food security especially in the wake of Covid-19 while adding that the sector is called upon to have a bright future.

For his part, Mr Daramraj highlighted that the wreath-laying ceremony is a symbolical gesture towards former cooperators. Speaking about the advantages of cooperatives, he underlined that they exist and operate for the benefit of their patron members. Cooperative members, he said, also have a voice in the management of the organisation, and, therefore offer the kind of service they want.

International Day of Cooperatives 2020

The International Day of Cooperatives is an annual celebration of the cooperative movement observed on the first Saturday of July.

The theme this year as proclaimed by the International Cooperative Alliance is "Cooperatives for climate action". The theme was chosen to support Sustainable Development Goal 13 on Climate Action. The focus will be on the contribution of cooperatives to combating climate change, which is one of the most severe challenges facing our planet during the 21st century.