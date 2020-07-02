Tanzania: Chadema Kicks Off Nomination Schedule in Zanzibar

Dar es Salaam — Opposition party Chadema on Wednesday launched the nomination process for for the presidency, MP, membership in the House of Representatives and councillors.

A statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, by Chadema offices in the Isles says that presidential hopefuls will be allowed to collect nomination forms, fill in and seek 100 guarantors from at least one region in Unguja and Pemba before returning the documents not later than 4pm on July 19.

"The Central Committee (CC) special committee will convene its meeting before July 22, this and submit its proposal on the candidate or candidates to be considered for endorsement to the CC," reads the statement in part.

On July 22, 2020 the CC will pick a name or names of presidential hopefuls for endorsement, noting that Sh1 million will be paid for each nomination form collected at the party's offices in Unguja.

According to the statement parliamentarian and House of Representative membership aspirants would be required to collect and return nomination forms between July 4 and July 10, 2020.

"The Primaries and preliminary nomination will be held between July 13 and July 17, this year. The CC special committee on July 25, 2020 will propose names of aspirants into the position for the CC endorsement during its meeting slated for July 30 and July 31, this year," reads the statement.

Also Read

China warns Britain about Hong Kong citizenship plan

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Russian voters back Putin reforms with big majority win

Zitto: We will participate in 2020 General Elections under protest

Furthermore, the main opposition party says members aspiring for councillorship will collect, fill in and return nomination forms between July 11 and July 17, this year.

Primaries for the councillorship will take place between July 23 and July 30, 2020 before endorsement by the district CC on July 24, this year.

Candidates aspiring for Special Seats MPs and members of the House of Representatives will collect and return nomination forms in the dates set for MPs and members of the House of Representatives as indicated above.

"On September 14, this year, a special committee will make preliminary nominations and submit them to the CC that will make endorsement during a meeting slated for September 14 and September 15," says the statement.