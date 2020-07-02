Namibia: Geingob Congratulates DRC On 60-Year Milestone

2 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

President Hage Geingob this week sent a congratulatory message to President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the occasion of his country's independence celebrations, which was celebrated on Tuesday.

The DRC marked 60 years since gaining independence from Belgium in 1960.

Geingob, in an official letter to Tshisekedi, said the anniversary milestone is an opportunity for the DRC and Namibia to further strengthen bilateral relations for inclusive growth and prosperity between the two nations, the SADC and the African continent at large. "I stand ready to work with you for the realisation of our common goals of peace and development," Geingob said.

The President added the historic elections in 2018 and Tshisekedi's peaceful inauguration as head of state in January 2019 opened a new chapter of opportunities in the socio-economic development of the DRC. Geingob as SADC chairperson played an important role in what was described by election observers as a peaceful transfer of power in the DRC since independence.

"On behalf of the people of Namibia and the Namibian government, I wish Your Excellency and the people of the DRC a happy 60th independence anniversary. Please accept Your Excellency and dear brother, expressions of my highest and brotherly consideration," said Geingob.

- ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.