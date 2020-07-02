Namibia: Geingob Congratulates DRC On 60-Year Milestone

President Hage Geingob this week sent a congratulatory message to President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the occasion of his country's independence celebrations, which was celebrated on Tuesday.

The DRC marked 60 years since gaining independence from Belgium in 1960.

Geingob, in an official letter to Tshisekedi, said the anniversary milestone is an opportunity for the DRC and Namibia to further strengthen bilateral relations for inclusive growth and prosperity between the two nations, the SADC and the African continent at large. "I stand ready to work with you for the realisation of our common goals of peace and development," Geingob said.

The President added the historic elections in 2018 and Tshisekedi's peaceful inauguration as head of state in January 2019 opened a new chapter of opportunities in the socio-economic development of the DRC. Geingob as SADC chairperson played an important role in what was described by election observers as a peaceful transfer of power in the DRC since independence.

"On behalf of the people of Namibia and the Namibian government, I wish Your Excellency and the people of the DRC a happy 60th independence anniversary. Please accept Your Excellency and dear brother, expressions of my highest and brotherly consideration," said Geingob.

