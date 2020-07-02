South Africa: COVID-19 Impact - Sanef Announces Launch of Relief Fund for Journalists

2 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sanef

The impact of Covid-19 has been instant and severe. The media has not been spared, with the industry shrinking at a time of great need for robust journalism. On Thursday, the SA National Editors' Forum launched a relief fund for journalists who have lost jobs and income over the past months of the Covid pandemic. This is the launch statement.

The South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) is launching a relief fund for journalists who have lost their livelihoods as a direct result of the Covid-19 national disaster. The Social Justice Initiative (SJI) is acting as a fiscal host for the fund and will be playing an oversight role to ensure that all funds are fairly and transparently distributed.

Mahlatse Mahlase, SANEF's chairperson says, "In making the announcement today, we want to express our warm gratitude to MTN SA for their contribution of R500 000 to start the fund and for their further commitment to lobby other corporates to contribute".

To process the applications, SANEF has set up a team that includes media stalwarts Mathatha Tsedu and Joe Thloloe, Wandile Fana from the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) and Melody Emmett from the freelancers' association (SAFREA). Anlo Financial Solutions, a...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

