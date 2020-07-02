Botswana: President Masisi in Quarantine

Gaborone — President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi is in self-quarantine following discovery of a positive COVID-19 test result on one of officers serving closely under him.

The officer is reported to have tested positive on Wednesday.

A press release from Office of President states that President's inner circle officials are also in quarantine as a precautionary protocol of COVID-19.

The release further states that contact tracing and further updates will be made in the course of time.

The public is urged to take all precautions to protect themselves against the virus, including washing of hands with water and soap, social distancing and sanitising where possible.

Source : BOPA