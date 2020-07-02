Namibia: Affordable Housing Project Launched

NAMIBIA has launched an affordable housing project at informal settlements in the Moses //Garoeb constituency in Windhoek.

The project is in collaboration with the urban and rural development ministry, the National Housing Enterprise, the City of Windhoek and the Khomas Regional Council.

The project is to upgrade informal settlements.

Speaking at the launch, urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni said the initiative is a result of collective effort.

He said the idea is to transform informal settlements in Namibia, not only in Windhoek.

"This is a programme we would also like to decentralise," the minister said.

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said the launch is the council's response to addressing housing shortages, which is a humanitarian crisis.

She said the aim of the project is to address the harsh conditions the informal settlements are facing.

"I confirm and pledge the full support and commitment of my office to make this envisaged housing project a resounding success," the governor said.

The City of Windhoek's project coordinator Samuel Haraseb said the project was initiated on 1 June 2020 by urban development minister Uutoni.

Haraseb added that the project is part of the Harambee Prosperity Plan vision, which seeks to clear the 84 000 housing backlog in informal settlements of Windhoek.

He said the biggest need is in affordable housing for people earning less than N$3 000 a month.

He said in the first phase, they are looking at delivering 600 houses, with the first 200 to be delivered by the end of 2020, with the 400 scheduled for completion in June 2021.

"We are excited to be part of this project, under the leadership of the minister of urban and rural development," he said.

