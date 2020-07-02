Namibia: Fishermen Call for Bigger Lobster Quota

FISHERMEN based in the //Kharas region have urged the government to allocate a bigger total allowable catch of rock lobster for the 2020/20221 season, which starts in November and ends in April next year.

Manfred Victor, who has been in the industry for the past 35 years, says an increased quota for the new season is absolutely critical to avert the loss of more than 200 jobs in the industry.

The total allowable catch (TAC) of rock lobster had been set at 180 tonnes for the 2019/2020 season, which ends in April.

Of this amount, fishermen had been allocated a quota of 5,7 tonnes, Victor says.

"We are looking at massive job losses if the rock lobster TAC for the new season is again set at 180 metric tonnes," he says.

He urges the government to set the TAC for rock lobster at 250 tonnes for the new season to help ease the financial strain fishermen suffered in the past four years due to inadequate quotas.

Victor says an increased quota could result in them getting at least 10 tonnes of the TAC of rock lobster.

He says many fishermen are skeptical of assessments done by scientists of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, which "continuously show rock lobster stocks as being on the decline".

"This does not match what fishermen are seeing," he says.

Minister of fisheries and marine resources Albert Kawana on Tuesday said: "I smell a rat. How do they know what the TAC allocation for rock lobster would be as government has not made any announcement in that regard yet?

"I am really puzzled why they put unnecessary pressure on the government only to blame it later."

The minister said his office was still awaiting scientists' biomass assessment to set the rock lobster TAC allocations for the new season.

"In terms of the Namibian Constitution, Article 95 (L), the state is obliged to use marine natural resources on a sustainable basis for current and future generations, and thus it would be irresponsible to exhaust the stock," Kawana said.

He said the fishermen's call for an increased quota appears to be aimed at pushing out new rock lobster rights holders.

"Let's learn to share and not push out newcomers," he said.