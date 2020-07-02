Namibia: Handrick Is Back With a Bang

2 July 2020
Germany-based musician Genesa Handrick is back in the country to release her upcoming album 'Sadu !Aroma Ta' (Because of You).

The singer, who was born at Usakos, grew up in the Erongo region and moved to Germany in 2005 to join her relatives.

"Today I'm the happily married mother of a daughter, and based in Hamburg," she says.

Handrick started her musical career in 2003 after she was signed to Welwitschia Music Productions.

"At the time, I was working on my album, which I never released because I moved to Germany."

It may have taken her more than a while, but Handrick has picked up where she left off, and finally completed her album.

"We are still busy with the final touches of the album, which is due to be released by the end of September, but before that I plan to release a single titled 'Sadu !Aroma Ta', which speaks out against gender-based crimes, and will be out soon," she says.

The album aims to empower women to be independent and to love and take care of themselves.

Handrick feels strongly that women should not underestimate themselves and must always remember their strength.

"My lyrics come from what I see happening around me and what I feel the nation has to be educated about," she says.

Handrick worked with Welwitschia Music Productions and artists such as the late Phura and Swart Baster on the upcoming project, which is a blend of genres such as Afro-pop, Ma /gaisa, soul and gospel.

"I love doing different things. I don't want to sound the same all the time. People must understand I have grown as an artist through my experiences, so my work will be more powerful . . . and stronger this time around," she says.

Handrick says she particularly enjoyed working with the late Phura on the tracks 'Ti hana tsa xu-e' and 'Tita gomo phurata'. She says he taught her a lot about music.

"Blues, soul, pop, jazz, funk and Ma /gaisa, are some of the genres Phura taught me. He was a fun person to work with; he brought out the creativity in me," she says

"The album is finished. Now it just needs a few loving touches and flavour."

